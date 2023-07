The southern closure of highway 1 has shifted south, from Limekiln state park to Pacific Valley as a result of a sinkhole appearing on the center of the roadway, just one mile south of Nacimiento-Fergusson road.

Highway 1 from Limekiln state park to Lucia remains closed due to rock slides caused by the winter storms. Travelers are advised to use an alternate route.

Caltrans crews initially anticipated the reopening date for highway 1 to be in mid-July, but there is currently no confirmation.