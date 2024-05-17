Highway 1 Rock Creek Bridge Section to Open Ahead of Schedule 5.17.2024

Beginning today, a section of highway 1 that was previously closed will reopen.

The section is an area on the highway near Rocky Creek bridge, a portion of which slipped out that rendered the lane impassable on March 30th.

Starting today, signalized traffic control will be implemented that will allow travelers to pass through using an alternating one-way traffic lane in both the north and southbound directions. This will be done while Caltrans completes more permanent repairs.

Highway 1 still remains closed at other landslides: the Dolan point slide, the Regent Slide, and Paul’s Slide.

No information is available for their reopening dates.