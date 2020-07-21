Vehicle Pursuit 7.21.2020

A vehicle pursuit in Atascadero ended in a search early yesterday morning for an armed suspect. The incident began at 11:11 Sunday night when an Atascadero police officer conducted a check on a car in the parking lot at Paloma Creek park.

During the contact, the driver fled and that started the vehicle pursuit. It ended when the driver collided with a light pole at the intersection of El Camino Real and Santa Rosa road.

The driver fled on foot towards Motel 6 with what looked like a rifle. Other occupants in the car were detained. They were all juveniles.

Atascadero police were aided in their search by Paso Robles police, sheriff’s deputies and the CHP. A search did not locate the suspect. Atascadero police are working now to identify the suspect. They say there is no current threat to members of the community.