Parental Rights Group Suing AG Rob Bonta 01.16.2024

M4L Protect Kids CA press release

Parental rights group, “Protect Kids California,” launched a ballot initiative late last year.

The initiative would prohibit transgender minors from receiving gender-affirming medical care, prohibit transgender female students from participating in female competitive sports, restrict gender-segregated facilities to persons assigned that gender at birth, and require public schools to disclose a student’s gender identity to their parents.

The initiative’s title and summary was written by the Rob Bonta, attorney general of California. Bonta titled the initiative: “Restricts rights of transgender youth.” Protect Kids California announced that they are planning to sue the attorney general for misrepresenting the initiative.

Co-founder of the group, Jonathan Zachreson, said that the title and summary is interfering with gathering signatures.