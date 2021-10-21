Highway 46 Resurfacing Project 10.21.2021

A resurfacing project begins this week in the eastbound lanes of highway 46 near Paso Robles.

The lanes, eastbound lanes between Geneseo road and Almond drive, will be under construction. Work will begin at 9 each weekday morning. Officials say lane closures will extend through 10 each night, Monday through Thursday. They will knock off at Friday afternoons.

Caltrans says one lane of traffic will remain open in each direction. Officials say delays should not exceed 10 minutes.

The project was originally planned for overnight hours, but has been moved to the day because of cooler temperatures.

Construction is expected to finish in a few weeks.

The $3 million project has been contracted to Papich Construction of Grover Beach.