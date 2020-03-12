Highway One 3.12.2020

Highway 1 to be closed in both directions tonight about two miles south of Ragged Point. That will take place tonight during the overnight hours from 11:55 pm until 6 am.

The closure will extend from the traffic signals which maintain the 24/7 traffic control north and south of the project area between the San Carpoforo Creek bridge and Ragged Point. Access will be maintained for emergency responders. Electronic message boards will be posted to alert the public.

This full highway closure is necessary so that Caltrans can perform a concrete pour as part of a project to construct a viaduct and retaining wall along this portion of highway 1.

This $4.1 million project is being done by Souza Engineering. It is scheduled to be completed by spring of 2020.