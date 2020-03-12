Traffic Calming in Atascadero 3.12.2020

Atascadero revisits a familiar issue today. How to slow traffic on El Camino Real in the downtown area. Mayor heather Moreno tells KPRL about a series of workshops to be conducted today and next week.

There will be a meeting at the Atascadero council chamber at four this afternoon to discuss the issue. It will also be addressed next Tuesday evening at the planning commission meeting. There will be another meeting later next week.

For more information about the traffic calming efforts in downtown Atascadero, visit the city’s website. Mayor Moreno says the city is also looking at the Del Rio road intersection of 101. Mayor heather Moreno says there will be more discussion about what needs to be done at that Del Rio road intersection off the 101.