In Sports 3.12.2020

The Cal Poly women’s basketball team upsets UC Irvine in the second round of the Big West tournament yesterday. That Australian freshman guard scores 30 points as the Mustangs beat the Anteaters 70-49. Abby Ellis hit 11 of her 16 shots, including 5 for nine from three point range.

The Mustangs advance to the semi-finals to play top seeded UC Davis at noon tomorrow in Anaheim. Incidentally, that game yesterday in long beach was played without spectators.

Tomorrow, Templeton baseball team puts its undefeated 6-0 record on the line against the King City Mustangs. That game to be played tomorrow at 3:30 in King City. The Mustangs are also undefeated at 4-0. Could be a good game tomorrow afternoon. The Mustangs and the Templeton Eagles, at the baseball stadium on the King City high school campus.