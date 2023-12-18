Joint Paso City Council & Airport Commission Meeting 12.18.2023

The Paso Robles airport commission will be holding a joint meeting with the city council tomorrow starting at 5:15 in the evening.

The agenda’s one item is a review for the next full service fixed based operator (FBO) for the municipal airport. The municipal airport utilizes private FBO companies to provide services to general aviation customers, and has gone through several companies since the early 1970s.

The most recent FBO was ACI Jet, whose contract expired on October 31, 2023. Since then, the airport commission has facilitated a search for companies to lease the airport to. Two FBO’s have provided proposals: ACI Jet and Loyd’s Aviation. A review by a committee into both companies and their proposals favors Loyd’s Aviation slightly, but the city acknowledges a close rating between the two companies.

City council can now choose to negotiate with both companies, exclusively with one, reject both proposals and republish the request, or provide alternate direction to staff.