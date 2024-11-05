Hospice SLO Holding 40th Annual Light Up a Life Remembrance Ceremony 11.05.2024

Hospice San Luis Obispo county will be hosting its 40th annual Light Up a Life Ceremony at five different locations and dates throughout November.

The ceremonies offer an opportunity for community members to come together, honor, and remember loved ones this holiday season. Attendees can donate in memory of a loved one, receiving a lantern and having their loved one’s name read at any ceremonies of their choosing. Ceremonies will include music, reading of names, candle lightning, an inspiration message, and poetry.

Ceremonies will take place at 6 pm on the following dates and locations:

Templeton on November 12th

Morro Bay on November 13th

San Luis Obispo on November 19th

Arroyo Grande November 20th.

The celebration on the 19th will be livestreamed.