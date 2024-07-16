Hurricane & Lake Fire Update 7.16.2024

The Hurricane Fire at Carrizo Plain near the Kern/San Luis Obispo county line continues to be fought by the Bureau of Land Management.

As of this morning the blm says the fire is 95% contained, and is still sitting at around 12 thousand acres. No new evacuation orders have been issued for those living in Kern or San Luis Obispo counties.

The Lake Fire in Santa Barbara county near Los Olivos continues to burn. The fire is 38% contained, and is at around 38 thousand acres.

The last given update for the Lake Fire was this morning at around 7 am.