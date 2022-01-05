Pastor Brad Elijah 01.05.2022

A Paso Robles pastor learns he is receiving a national award this week. You may remember president George H.W. Bush’s speech on a thousand points of light.

Pastor Brad Elijah is receiving the National Freedom award for volunteerism. Pastor Brad Elijah has been on the central coast for more than 30 years, but he is now with the New Day Church in Paso Robles.

One of the committee’s ambassadors coming to Paso Robles to present the National Freedom Award to him Friday evening at New Day Church.

Pastor Brad Elijah received the award by federal express yesterday, but he’s leaving it in the large box until Friday’s ceremony at New Day Church in Paso Robles.