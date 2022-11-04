North County Weather 11.04.2022

Sunny today in the north county, highs near 68. NE winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Overnight, partly cloudy skies, lows near 38. NNE winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, highs near 70. Northerly winds 5-10 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for increasing clouds Sunday with a 60% chance of rain late Sunday night and early Sunday morning.

Late Monday, a 90% chance of rain. The rain will let up Tuesday night. Forecasters predicting we’ll get about one half inch of rain Monday and two tenths of an inch on Tuesday.