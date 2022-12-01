Nutcracker at Cal Poly PAC 12.01.2022

Again this year, there will be a production of the Nutcracker with local north county dancers.

The performances run Friday and Saturday at Spanos theater. That’s at the Cal Poly Performing Arts Center. Because of some technical issues, there will not be a performance tonight.

Today on Sound Off, we’ll talk with two choreogrpahers involved in the north county production of Nutcracker.

For more information or to buy tickets, you are encouraged to contact Class Act Dance in Paso Robles. Their website is: classactdance.com.