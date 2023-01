The NFC championship game between the 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles sold out quickly after tickets went on sale yesterday.

The 49ers coming off a big win over the Dallas Cowboys. Christian McCaffrey had the only touchdown in the win over Dallas.

You can hear the NFC championship game at eleven Sunday morning here on KPRL.

And also, the AFC championship game between the Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs. That’s at 3:30 Sunday afternoon.