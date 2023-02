Two central coast boys basketball teams reach the central section championship.

Arroyo Grande beat Dinuba 60-40 last night. They will play Porterville Friday night at Selland Arena in Fresno.

St. Joseph Knights of Santa Maria beat Bakersfield Christian 85-62. The Knights will play Clovis West Saturday night at Selland Arena. The Clovis West Golden Eagles are 29-2 for the season.