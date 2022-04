The Cal Poly Mustang baseball team traveling to southern California today for a three game series at UC Riverside. The Mustangs are in second place in the Big West, with a record of 9 wins and three losses. They are 21-14 overall.

The Cal Poly Mustang track team hosting the Cal Poly invitational this afternoon. Running events begin at 1:30. It’s Senior Day so the seniors will each be introduced.