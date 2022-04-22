Other Stories This Friday 04.22.2022

For the third week in a row, no new deaths of covid reported in San Luis Obispo county. That’s according to the county health department.

On 4.20, a date which has significance to pot users, a new cannabis retail store opens in San Luis. SLO Cal Roots opens at 3535 South Higuera. It was actually just its grand opening. The store opened in March.

In the UK, Queen Elizabeth quietly celebrates her 96th birthday yesterday. She is the longest serving monarch in British history. Her husband Philip died a year ago after 70 years of marriage.