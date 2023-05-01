In Sports 05.01.2023

The Atascadero Greyhound baseball team hosted Pioneer Valley of Santa Maria Saturday for a double-header. The teams are each near the top of the standings in the Ocean League.

In the early game at 11:00 am, the Panthers scored eight runs in the third to take a 10-2 lead. The Greyhounds responded with 2 in the bottom of the third, one run in the 5th, and four more in the 6th, but fell short by one run. The Panthers won the first game 10-9.

In the early game, Johnnie Debrum and Jake Hixenbaugh each hit a perfect 1.000. Johnnie went 4-4 with a double and a home run. He had 4 RBI’s. Jake went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBI’s. Jake also had one walk.

In the second game, the Greyhounds scored seven runs in the second inning. Johnnie Debrum homered to right field. Jake Hixenbaugh doubled, although a Panther error allowed him to reach 3rd base.

The team hit a remarkable average of .533 in the late game.

Jake Hixenbaugh went 4-4 in the second game. All four of his hits in the late game were doubles. On the day, Jake went 7 for 7 at the plate with five doubles. He is now hitting .551 for the Greyhounds with 13 doubles and 2 home runs.

Logan Gibbons and Donovan Kerry each went 2 for 3 in the second game. Jarom Damery and Johnnie Debrum went 2 for four. Drew Cappel, Jack Thompson, and Chase Viale each went 1-2.

The Greyhounds are tied with Cabrillo for the lead in the Ocean League. Cabrillo Conquistadores have a 10-2 record. They are 20-4 overall. The Greyhounds are also 10-2 in league play, 20-5 overall. The Panthers are 8-2 in league. They are 13-5-1 overall. They are in third place in the Ocean League. The Mission Prep Royals are in fourth with records of 7-5, and 15-10 overall.

The Greyhounds travel to Lompoc to play Cabrillo on Tuesday. They’ll play Cabrillo at home on Friday at 4:30. Those games will likely decide the Ocean League championship.

The Cal Poly Mustangs were swept by UC San Diego in three games over the weekend. Sunday, former Bearcat Jakob Wright started for the Mustangs. He pitched two innings, but gave up no runs. The Mustangs lost 7-6.

In major league baseball,

The Angels shut out the Brewers 3-0.

The Padres beat the Giants 6-4.

The Dodgers over the Cardinals 6-3.

The Athletics beat the Reds 5-4.

In the American league east,

The Rangers beat the Yankees 15-2.

The White Sox beat the Rays 12-9.

The Blue Jays beat the Mariners 3-2.

And the Orioles beat the Tigers 5-3.