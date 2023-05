Today, sunny, highs near 66. W winds 10-20 mph.

Tonight, a few clouds overnight, lows near 43. WNW winds 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow, partly cloudy skies, sunny later. Highs near 72 WNW winds 10-15 miles per hour.

The extended forecast;

Mostly sunny skies through Saturday. We’ll see high temperatures gradually climb into the mid 80’s Friday and low 90’s Saturday, then cool off Sunday and Monday.