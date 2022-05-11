In Sports 05.11.2022

The Cal Poly Mustang baseball team scored nine runs in the first inning on their way to victory over Pepperdine 16-4. Brooks Lee homered his first time up, and doubled later in the first inning.

First basemen Joe York had five hits in six at bats. His average now up to .328. Incidentally, Brooks Lee is now batting .374. He was 3-4 last night.

The Mustangs travel south to face Cal State Fullerton this weekend.

The Titans beat UCLA 9-2 last night. The Bruins are ranked 23rd in the country.

In professional baseball, rookie Reid Detmers threw a no-hitter for the LA Angels yesterday. The Angels beating the Rays 12-0. Mike Trout had two home runs in the game.