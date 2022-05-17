In Sports 05.17.2022

The Cal Poly baseball team will travel to Pepperdine tonight for their final non-conference game of the regular season. They’ll be home against UC Davis this weekend. Then they leave for Hawaii next week for a three game series in Honolulu.

In major league baseball, the St. Louis Cardinals put Albert Pujols on the mound Sunday night to close out a blowout for the Cardinals over the San Francisco Giants. With the cards leading 15-2 in the ninth, the coaches did not want to use another relief pitcher so they asked players in the dugout if they’d like to pitch. Pujols volunteered. Pujols gave up two home runs and four runs, but managed to get the final three outs. The Cards won 15-6. The 42-year-old Pujols is the oldest player to make his pitching debut since Lena Blackburne pitched in his final game as a player/manager for the 1929 Chicago White Sox.

The Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry finally graduates from Davidson college. He left the college 13 years ago for the NBA. He will graduate with the class of 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in sociology. Curry re-enrolled this spring. He needed only one semester to graduate.