The Dodgers beat the Giants 8-2.

They are now competing with the Yankees for the best record in baseball.

The Dodgers are 69-33.

The Yankees are 70-34.

The Yankees beat the Mariners yesterday 7-2.

The Padres beat the Rockes 4-1.

The Orioles beat the Rangers 7-2. Rookie Adley Rutschman had two doubles, a single and a walk for Baltimore.