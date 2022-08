A mix of clouds and sun again today, highs near 94. WSW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Tonight, clear skies, lows near 62. WNW 10-20 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, mainly sunny, highs near 100. WNW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls mostly sunny skies through the week with highs peaking tomorrow, then highs will slide back into the low 90’s.