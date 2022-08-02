Other Stories This Tuesday 08.02.2022

GEICO Insurance is closing all of its 38 agent offices in California. The California Department of Insurance is watching GEICO’s actions.

The Kristin Smart murder trial finally resumes. 45-year-old Paul Flores is accused of killing the 19-year-old Cal Poly student back in 1996. His 81-year old father, Ruben Flores, is accused of helping hide the body of the young woman.

The governor says he’s declaring a state of emergency for monkeypox in California. The disease has affected more than 5,000 Americans, most of them gay men.

USA today says Paso Robles wineries are among the best new wineries in the nation. Nenow Family Wines and Serial Wines selected as part of the 10 best Readers Choise Awards for 2022.