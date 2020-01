The Cal Poly men’s basketball team lost it’s conference opener to UC Santa Barbara 63-45.

The Mustangs shot 28% from the field. The Guachos hit 51%. The mustangs fall to 3-12 for the season.

The women’s basketball team plays tonight at Long Beach state. Freshman point guard Abbie Ellis from down under enters tonight’s game shooting 26 of 28 from the free throw line. That’s third in the nation.