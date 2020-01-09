Wild Fields Brewhouse 1.09.2020

The Atascadero chamber of commerce is conducting a ribbon cutting at five tomorrow afternoon for Wild Fields Brewhouse in Atascadero. The San Luis Obispo chamber will also be on hand.

Wild Fields is owned and operated by Jackie and Ryan Fields, who have over 23 years experience in the craft beer industry. Ryan Fields graduated from Templeton high school before heading south to UC San Diego.

Ryan worked for several years at Pizza Port in southern California. Pizza Port has breweries in Solana Beach, Carlsbad, San Clemente, Ocean Beach and Bressi Ranch.

Later, while working as brewmaster at Beachwood Blendery in Long Beach, Ryan’s beer won a gold medal at the Great American Beer Festival.

Tomorrow afternoon’s ribbon cutting at Wild Fields begins at 5:00.