In Sports 1.31.2020

LAST NIGHT, THE TEMPLETON GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM BEAT MORRO BAY 32-27

THE ATASCADERO GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM HOSTING ORCUTT ACADEMY AT 6:30 TONIGHT.

THE PASO ROBLES GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM PLAYS AT MISSION PREP TONIGHT AT 6:30

TONIGHT, THE PASO ROBLES BOYS BASKETBALL TEAM HOSTS MISSION PREP AT 6:30. THE BEARCATS COMING OFF A VICTORY OVER RIGHETTI

THE ATASCADERO BOYS BASKETBALL TEAM PLAYS AT HIGHLAND IN BAKERSFIELD TONIGHT AT 6:30

THE TEMPLETON BOYS BASKETBALL TEAM TRAVELS TONIGHT TO ORCUTT ACADEMY FOR A GAME AT 6:30

THE PASO ROBLES BOYS SOCCER TEAM PLAYS AT ARROYO GRANDE AT SIX THIS EVENING.

PASO ROBLES GIRLS LOST TO ST. JOSEPH 5-2 YESTERDAY

THE ATASCADERO BOYS SOCCER TEAM HOSTING MORRO BAY AT SIX TONIGHT AT ATASCADERO HIGH SCHOOL

YESTERDAY, SAN LUIS OBISPO GIRLS SOCCER BEAT ATASCADERO 2-0

THE TEMPLETON GIRLS SOCCER TEAM HOSTS MISSION PREP AT 6 TONIGHT. THEY’LL HONOR THE SENIORS AT THE GAME TONIGHT.