Pona The Fossa Dies 1.31.2020

One sad note today, The Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero lost one of its most popular animals.

Pona the Fossa died after a long life at the zoo. Zoo director Alan Baker says most Fossas live 12-13 years. Pona lived to be 20. Fossas are from Madagascar. They are the top predator on the island, living on lemurs and squirrels.

The zoo is launching a unique Valentines day promotion. You can name a giant hissing roach after a loved one or family member. You donate $5 and they mail you or your sweetheart the certificate that makes it official. You care so much for your loved one, you have named a giant hissing roach after them. More on that next week as Valentine’s day fast approaches.