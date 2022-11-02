In Sports 11.02.2022

Game three of the World Series goes to the Phillies. They beat the Houston Astros 7-0 yesterday in Philadelphia. That gives the Phillies a 2-1 lead in the Best of Seven world series. Games 4 and 5 will be played in Philadelphia. Six and seven will be played in Houston, if they’re necessary.

Local high school football teams preparing for first round CIF Central Section play-offs.

San Luis Obispo plays tomorrow night against Mission Oak at Tulare Union high school. That’s a Thursday night game in the valley in division three.

Templeton plays at home Friday night against Roosevelt of Fresno.

Paso Robles travels to the valley to play Sanger in a division two game. That’s this Friday night.

Atascadero and Mission Prep each have a bye this week. They’ll open play next Thursday night, November 10th.

Next week all games will be played on Thursday, because Friday is Veterans Day, and it’s a holiday.