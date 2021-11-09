In Sports 11.09.2021

A former Cal Poly receiver made his debut with the Los Angeles Rams Sunday. JJ Koski returned a but seven yards against the Tennessee Titans in a 28-16 loss to the Titans. Koski had 12 receptions in three preseason games. He started each preseason game, but then was put on the practice squad. He just got called up from the practice squad.

Another local player may be returning to the NFL. Green Bay Packer free agent Baily Gaither retired from football in August due to personal reasons, but he is now looking at making a return to the league.

Meanwhile, Bailey’s younger brother is playing for the Bearcats. Dyland Gaither played in the Bearcats play off win Thursday. The Bearcats take on Dinuba Friday in their second round game.

Another big game Friday is Mission Prep’s second round game in division two. The Royals playing at Bakersfield high school Friday night.