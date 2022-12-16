In Sports 12.16.2022

Another great performance by Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers. They beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 last night in Seattle.

That clinches the division title for the 49ers. They’re in the play offs.

Brock Purdy was 17-26 with two touchdowns and no intercpetions. The first quarterback since Aaron Rodgers to have a rating above 115 in his first two starts.

F swtiching from football to futball,

In World Cup action in Qatar….

Tomorrow, Croatia plays Morocco for 3rd place. Sunday morning, Argentina plays France for the World Cup championship. That game to be played at seven Sunday morning our time.