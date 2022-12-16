North County Weather 12.16.2022

Partly cloudy this morning, mostly cloudy this afternoon. Highs near near 57. Light variable winds.

Tonight, mostly cloudy skies, lows near 31. Light variable winds.

Tomorrow, cloudy skies in the morning becoming sunny. Highs near 62. Light variable winds.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies through the weekend and into next week. No greater than a 7% chance of rain through next week. After tomorrow’s cloudiness, we’ll see mostly sunny skies through Christmas day, which falls on a Sunday this year.