In Sports 12.19.2022

Argentina beat France to win the World Cup in soccer. Lionel Messi scored two goals for Argentina.

The Tribune names Trey Cooks of Atascadero high school, San Luis Obispo county football player of the year. Coach Vic Cooper says several members of the Cooks family have played well for the Greyhounds.

Trey’s grandfather was Roosevelt Cooks Sr. Trey is Roosevelt Cooks the third, which is why they call him Trey.

Besides football, Trey also plays cello in the orchestra. He may be the first cellist to be named San Luis Obispo county high school football player of the year.

Atascadero high school will conduct a parade for the high school football team, and also for CIF Division III cross country champion Frannie Perry. That will be this Wednesday at 1:50. It will start at the Atascadero armory and will make its way to city hall.