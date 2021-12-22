In Sports 12.22.2021

The Cal Poly women’s basketball team lost to Cal Baptist yesterday in overtime. Final score, 66-64. A Cal Baptist player made two free throws with one second left in the game to give the Lancers the victory. The Mustangs are now 1-8 for the season.

At the Mission Prep Christmas Classic, St. Joseph of Santa Maria lost to Heritage Christian of Northridge 54-52 last night. So the Knights will play Sagemont of Florida for 3rd place. That’s at 4:00 this afternoon.

Mission Prep lost to Independence 54-39. So the Royals will play Cardinal Newman of Santa Rosa at ten this morning.

Atascadero dropped out of the tournament because of covid issues.

The championship game at seven this evening features Bishop Montgomery of Torrance against Heritage Christian from Northridge.