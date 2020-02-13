In Sports 2.13.2020

In boys basketball, Templeton travels to San Luis Obispo today for a game against the Tigers.

While north county schools wrap up their regular basketball season, the Shandon Outlaws are in the CIF play offs.

The girls basketball team beat Hillcrest of Thousand Oaks 38-33 in overtime earlier this week in a wild-card game. This evening they play Genetia of Pomona in Pomona. So they’re probably getting on their way this morning to reach Pomona for that play off game tonight.

In soccer, the Paso Robles boys team plays Madera South this evening at six. The Bearcats are ranked 4th in the play offs. South Madera is ranked 5th.

The Bearcats beat Stockdale of Bakersfield 3-0 in the first round. Madera South beat Atascadero 3-0 in the first round of the CIF playoffs.

Last night, the Atascadero girls lost to Buchanon 2-0 in the play offs.