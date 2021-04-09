In Sports 4.09.2021

High school football resumes tonight. Game four for most teams. And there’s a big one tonight in Santa Maria.

Undefeated Templeton taking on the undefeated St. Joseph Knights. Both teams are 3-0 for the season, although Templeton coach Don Crow tells KPRL, the Knights played a number of games against club teams before the season began.

The Templeton Eagles against the St. Joseph Knights tonight in Santa Maria. You can hear that game live here on KPRL beginning at 6:30.

In other games, the Paso Robles Bearcats play at Arroyo Grande tonight. Both games are 1-2 for the season. The AG Eagles coming off a 49-12 loss at Templeton. The first time Templeton has beat Arroyo Grande.

Atascadero hosts Morro Bay tonight. Both teams are 0-3.