Mostly sunny but cooler, highs this afternoon in the low 90’s. SWw winds 15-25 miles per hour.

Tonight, clear skies, lows in the mid 50’s. SSW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, sunny with some clouds but cooler. Highs in the low to mid 70’s. SW winds 15-25 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for sunny skies until the weekend. Then we’ll see cloudy skies, cooler temperatures beginning Friday. Cloudy this weekend with highs in the mid 80’s.