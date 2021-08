No score was kept, but the Templeton Eagles football team scrimmaged Friday night against Cabrillo high school of Lompoc. Coach Don Crow tells KPRL, the Eagles look good, despite the fact they are a young team.

KPRL will carry the Templeton Eagles football games beginning with that game in Coalinga Friday night August 27th.

The Paso Robles Bearcats open their season this Friday at Lompoc high high school.

Atascadero will begin their season on Friday August 27th at home against Torres of Madera.