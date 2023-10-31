Paso Robles Art in the Park Event This Weekend 10.31.2023

Steve Powers & Company will be presenting the bi-annual celebration of Paso Robles Art in the Park this weekend.

The event will take place in the downtown city park on Saturday and Sunday from 10 in the morning to 4 in the afternoon. The event will feature over a hundred and forty talented artists from across the western US, presenting their selection of painting, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, photography, and more to browse and purchase.

More information about the event, including a list of participating artists, can be found at: pasoroblesartsinthepark.com.