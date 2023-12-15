IWMA Joinder Agreement on Templeton CSD Agenda 12.15.2023

The Templeton community services district’s next regular meeting is December 19th starting at 7 in the evening.

On the board’s consent agenda is a resolution approving the IWMA Joinder agreement, a step needed for the county to rejoin the IWMA. The board of supervisors approved the Joinder agreement in its October 31st meeting, and now a majority of cities must approve the agreement for the county to rejoin the agency.

The board will also consider re-electing or re-appointing its president and vice-president, required by the board’s bylaw. Y

ou can attend the meeting in person, or watch on zoom using a link found on its agenda.