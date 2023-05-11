Jim Lewis Returns 05.311.2023

A long love fest at the rotunda Tuesday night over the return of Jim Lewis as city manager.

Mayor Heather Moreno spoke well of Jim Lewis. She says everyone she consulted with spoke highly of Jim Lewis.

Rochelle Rickard is retiring in July. Jim Lewis will step in as the next city manager.

He is currently city manager in Pismo Beach, but he lives in Atascadero.

Lewis served as assistant city manager under the legendary Wade McKinney. He left to assume the position of city manager in Pismo Beach.

The return of Jim Lewis already a big hit at the rotunda.