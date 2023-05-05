Kenny Enney 05.05.2023

This week, we learn Kenny Enney was elected to the Paso Robles school district.

He was appointed to the Paso Robles school board before a petition drive removed him and forced the election.

Enney says there are a lot of similarities between the Paso Robles and Clovis school district, except for the test scores. Theirs are far superior. He says Clovis promotes students based on academic performance. If they can’t do the academics proficiently at their grade level, they do not advance.

Clovis also hires and promotes administrators based on legitimate qualifications.