Other Stories This Friday 6.19.2020

San Luis Obispo county health director Penny Borenstein reports 13 new Covid-19 cases. 389 local residents have now tested positive for the corona virus. 306 have fully recovered. That’s 389 total cases of 285 thousand people in the county. The number is up slightly because they’re now doing more testing.

In Cambria, the deli at Cookie Crock market is closed because a worker there tested positive for the coronavirus. The deli may be closed for another week.

San Luis Obispo county modifies rules so that now indoor wedding ceremonies are allowed in the county. And spa servicies may begin today. There are some restrictions, but wedding and visits to the spa are back. You’re advised to call River Oaks in advance

The Avila fire is now 90% contained. That fire burned 445 acres in the hills above Pismo Beach. It started around 2:45 Monday and spread quickly into the hills. It closed lanes of 101 and created enormous problems. No structures were lost.