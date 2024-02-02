Jury Convicts Man of Murder For Drunk Driving Death 02.02.2024

A San Luis Obispo county jury has convicted 27-year-old Earnesto Nava Herrera of multiple charges, including second degree murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

According to the district attorney’s office, Herrera was driving on the evening of March 27, 2021 while heavily intoxicated. He collided with metal pipe fencing, knocked over a tree, and fled on the US 101 against traffic. He eventually crashed into a victim vehicle head-on, killing a 14-year-old and seriously injuring two others in the vehicle. He fled the scene on foot, and was found by CHP.

The DA’s office also says he was arrested for DUI three months prior the collision.