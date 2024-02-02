Special Meeting For Paso School Board Re Superintendent Search 02.02.2024

02-03-24 Short Agenda English & Spanish

The Paso Robles school board will be holding a special meeting tomorrow.

The meeting begins at 9 in the morning, and will be held at the Culinary Arts Academy, 1900 Golden Hill Road the meeting is an opportunity for members of the public to meet one on one with trustees and have direct conversations with them regarding the search for a new superintendent.

The meeting’s public comments will be limited to that topic. Addressing the board on any other topic should be done at the next regular meeting. The Culinary Arts Academy can accommodate approximately 160 audience members.

Due to the venue, there will be no opportunities for online participation and call-ins.