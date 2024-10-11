Juvenile Arrested at Liberty High For Possessing a Weapon at School 10.11.2024

10-10-24 Press Release Juvenile Arrested at Liberty High School English and Spanish Press Release 10-10-2024

The Paso Robles school district announced that a juvenile was arrested yesterday morning for possessing a weapon on school grounds.

The release says at around 9:50 am, staff were alerted to a student displaying a knife at Liberty high school’s parking lot. Two possible students were narrowed down, and a pat-down search for weapons was conducted on each student.

One of them, a 17-year-old male, was found to be in possession of a folding pocket knife. He was arrested and transported to San Luis Obispo juvenile hall.

The school determined there was no ongoing threat to students or staff.