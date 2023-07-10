Kyle Doan Still Missing After Weekend Search 07.10.2023

Over three hundred personnel searched this weekend for missing five-year-old Kyle Doan.

It’s been six months since Kyle went missing after being swept away by flood waters earlier this year.

Despite lower water levels of the Salinas river providing newly accessible search areas across six miles, Saturday’s search for Kyle Doan provided no evidence for his location, according to the San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s office.

Sunday’s search entered southern Monterey county, and once again could not reunite Kyle with his family.

The sheriff’s office would like to thank everyone who assisted this past weekend, and thanks the community for their continued support.

They will assess the situation to determine what is ‘reasonable and possible’ going forward.