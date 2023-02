The largest Catholic Parish church in North America opened last week in Visalia.

St. Charles Borromeo seats three thousand two hundred people. It opened Thursday with bishops from throughout California in attendance.

The $21 million dollar church has a 48 by 53 feet mural on the wall behind the altar. It also has a California mission style exterior.

The dedication mass took nearly 3-hours. The new church consolidates several different parishes and includes four worship sites.