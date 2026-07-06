Layoffs Coming to Two SLO County Hospitals 07.06.2026

San Luis Obispo County’s largest hospital system has begun to cut several positions — though it says the move will actually increase local jobs.

Last week, Adventist Health Systems West put out a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN notice, alerting employees across the company’s western division of impending layoffs.

According to the WARN notice, a total of 115 roles are being eliminated between Kern, Kings, Lake, Los Angeles, Mendocino, Napa, Placer, San Joaquin, Solano, Tuolumne, Ventura, Yuba and San Luis Obispo counties, starting as of July 3rd.

In San Luis Obispo County, nine positions are being eliminated between the company’s Twin Cities and Sierra Vista hospitals, according to the WARN notice. The following positions are being eliminated:

Adventist Health Sierra Vista

Administrative director, quality management (1)

Risk management specialist (1)

RN, infection prevention (1)

RN, quality assurance (2)

Adventist Health Twin Cities

Manager, accreditation and regulatory compliance (1)

Peer review specialist (1)

RN, infection prevention and quality assurance (1)

RN, quality assurance (1)

The changes come as Adventist Health spokesperson Shelley Gesicki said Adventist Health is implementing a more centralized, role-specialized structure across its quality, risk management, infection prevention, accreditation, regulatory and licensing departments. Gesicki said the new organizational structure will actually lead to an increase of locally based support roles from 10 to 12 at Central Coast Adventist Health hospitals.

Gesicki said there will be no disruption in care or services as a result of the changes, both for day-to-day care and for the services provided by the quality, risk management, infection prevention and accreditation teams.